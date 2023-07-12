A young Nigerian man decided to visit a Lagos marketplace with his phone to confirm the existence of ghosts there

To prove those who believe in the superstition wrong, he bent down and recorded his experience with his phone

He shared the result on social media and sparked diverse reactions as some people made jokes out of

A young man, @Oluwasheffy, visited a market in Iyana Ipaja, Lagos in a bid to rubbish claims that ghosts exist in the marketplace.

The photographer took to Twitter to share the result as he recorded what he saw when he bent down.

He bent down with his phone.

Source: Twitter

He said his findings again proved that nothing like that exists. In one of the videos he shared, the youth filmed things as he bent down and trolled those who believe in the existence of ghosts.

His attempt comes a day after a young man narrated his scary experience after bending down in a Lagos marketplace.

The young man said he too did not believe ghosts exist until his encounter.

See his tweet below:

The photographer's account caused an uproar

@Yusluv4u_ said:

"All this is waste of time bro . Do what I say wetin you carry along self no be mirror as I Dey look am is that no phone .-. Use local mirror but the dog thing wey I talk is the best then come back tell us wetin you see for any market that day . Just hope you be safe sha."

@Thefranknation said:

"My brother you tried maybe you should use a Bigger mirror!

"Some Will even say you should go to a busy market(I mean inside inside the market oo) and try it."

@Olatemtee said:

"Na inside garage be this wait till night just stand for that ile epo general or front of eco bank do this same thing."

@EmperorHajo said:

"Maybe our 2pm is different from their own 2pm, they are probably working on AWMT (African Witch Meridian Time)."

@Psychowizz said:

"But did you go to that shop where they sell drums and animal skin though?"

@iam_FirstSamuel said:

"Bro, I hope you're able to live with the traumatic experience for the rest of your life."

@KingOpeOfAbj said:

"Na Bcus you wear white shirt. You no suppose dey do anko with spirit."

