A very bold man approached a lady and started singing for her before he requested for the stranger's address

The beautiful lady in a black gown could not stop smiling as the man wooed her with Dave's Sprinter song

Social media users who reacted to the video said that the lady seemed to like him and he should have kept up the act

A popular TikTok content creator who models his videos around talking to beautiful strangers has made a clip that got many praising him.

He walked to a tall, pretty lady in a black gown and told her, "excuse me". Seconds after calling the lady's attention, he (@alotmoremane) started singing.

The lady looked shy in the viral TikTok video. Photo source: @alotmoremane

Source: TikTok

Bold man made pretty lady shy

The lyrics of his song had words meant to serenade the lady. She was shy as the man followed her rapping. Ladies around laughed at the situation.

He ended the song with a request for the lady for home address. Many people who reacted to the video said the man has got "game".

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tyrelljay said:

"'Somebody rescue me' is what’s on her mind."

Mo said:

"Rizz is a illusion."

Jordan said:

"She wants you bro."

Ara Cho said:

"Bro studied the song lyrics day & night."

baker said:

"Song came out like 3 days ago how he know the lyrics."

A legend said:

"Bro being revising the lyrics for past days."

Hehe said:

"She wants you bro. Follow her home."

Courts said:

"She’s thinking what are you doing."

Titttiman said:

"It's giving music video vibez."

Abundance said:

"Y'all don't forget this only happens on TikTok."

labelle_use4r said:

"Its her friend going away from her for me lol."

Pretty_zara said:

"I would’ve been singing it with him."

Source: Legit.ng