A Nigerian lady caused a commotion on the internet over the pickup line a man used in toasting her

The medlab scientist shared her chat with the man, saying his wooing style made her smile like a fool

Social media users hailed the man's approach as beautiful, while many others said they would copy it to use on their dream girls

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian lady, Onyinyechi, has shared the pickup line a man employed in toasting her.

Taking to Twitter, the fashion illustrator made public her chat with the man, quite to netizens' amazement.

Onyinyechi said the pickup line made her smile. Photo Credit: Lighthouse Films, Tara Moore, Twitter/@Lillian_dt

Source: Getty Images

The man asked her to help him look up something on Google, faking having network problems.

When she accepted to help him, he asked her to search what the first computer virus in the Philippines was. Onyinyechi said his request left her smiling like a fool and added that she was finished.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to TickTock Tech, the "ILOVEYOU" virus, also called the "Love Bug" or "Loveletter" virus, is the Philippines' first computer virus. Its emergence on May 4, 2000, unleashed a global wave of havoc, infecting countless computer systems across the world and leaving a significant impact in its wake.

See her tweet below:

People thought the pickup line was top notch

@nine_theone said:

"Hehe I’m about to use this on my biology teacher wish me luck."

@Vickyhandel said:

"Thank you for sharing this.

"This girl will hear from me soon."

@Joiejacobs64 said:

"I just came back from a very different exam only to come online to see this message from my friend. My headache ceased instantly.

"I'm finished. "

@Blacxz08 said:

"How I relate to this immediately without even needing google is a reason I should keep working and studying hard."

@jakeOttario said:

"Wow, this is so cool.. a pickup line for any innocent girl out there."

@4StarboyymiEezy said:

"Thanks dear, I will send this to all my girlfriends and tweet a screenshots soon."

@leon_ezuma said:

"I used this on someone's daughter,she replied that she is making use of social bundle."

@CasiusClayy said:

"I go use this line wound some people’s daughter."

Online vendor exposes man with girlfriend toasting her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an online vendor had exposed a man who has a girlfriend but kept toasting her.

She said anytime she posted something online, the man would immediately pay for it and send them to his lover.

The seller admitted that he had been one of her faithful customers. She said she was surprised when the man chatted her up and asked personal questions.

When she stopped replying, the man never relented. He asked to see her, asking how much would be enough for them to have a nice time together.

Source: Legit.ng