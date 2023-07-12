Chef Damilola Adeparusi has continued to command attention anywhere she goes since she shot to the limelight with her 120-hour cook-a-thon

The Federal University Oye, Ekiti undergraduate was the center of attention in class as she resumed school

A video showing how Chef Dammy was given a hero's welcome in class by her colleagues has sparked reactions online

Chef Dammy was treated to a hero's welcome by her classmates as she resumed school at the Federal University Oye, Ekiti.

The young lady, who is looking to do a 150-hour cooking marathon, was hailed by many as she stood before the class.

Chef Dammy was treated to a hero's welcome. Photo Credit: @gossipmilltv, Twitter/@dammy_pas

Source: Instagram

In a heartwarming video seen on Instagram, excited colleagues sang her praises in Yoruba and people jubilated.

The viral sensation, Chef Dammy watched without uttering a word as the class celebrated her, while some laughed mischievously.

Mixed reactions have trailed the new video.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Chef Dammy's class video

@042princejay said:

"Omo this dis girl no be like who go sabi cook my favourite soup Egusi oo."

@honeypot.arewa said:

"Hope say soldiers dey outside make dem no kidnap our dammy ooh."

@splendidsure said:

"At least we now know who they call dammy that’s the goal o,she has become a celebrity o that’s my celebrity chef dammy."

@ozivictor said:

"Oh na water wey she won use bath go school she go fetch that time..why her neighbor go video her now."

@manuel__mannie said:

"Those guys won't make heaven welcoming her back with her signature dance."

@historylovers_001 said:

"As it should be, She portrays a champion’s status .. Never stop, never give up, never stop giving yourself the self-confidence you need to become a champion.. , regardless the outcome, she’s a champion amongst her folks."

@iambodeblaq said:

"The people wey no look her side before will now want to be her friend, no wonder she needed a battalion of soldiers."

Chef Dammy recorded fetching water from well

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Chef Dammy was seen drawing water from a well.

In a 16-second clip, the young undergraduate of Federal University Oye, Ekiti wore shorts as she went about her business, unaware that she was being recorded.

The recorder of the clip laughed at the fact that Chef Dammy fetched water with no bodyguard. This is coming several weeks after she appealed to netizens for support in getting security personnel for her protection.

Source: Legit.ng