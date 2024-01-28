A Nigerian lady has been praised on social media after she went around Owerri Municipality and cleaned churches

The lady who is a professional cleaner said she decided to clean the churches for free because God has blessed her

She was spotted doing the job in one of the churches, and a lot of people said she did the right thing

A Nigerian lady who is a professional cleaner went viral on TikTok after she cleaned 10 churches.

The lady said her business business is turning five years old next month, and she cleaned churches to celebrate.

The lady said she cleaned 10 churches in Owerri Municipality. Photo credit: TikTok/@charityodinakachi.

In a video she posted, the lady, Charity Onyedikachi, said God blessed her business immensely, which was why she decided to give back by cleaning churches.

She was spotted doing the cleaning in one of the churches, which she said to be located in Owerri Municipality, Imo state.

Charity wrote on TikTok:

"I decided to clean 10 churches in Owerri Municipal for free. In commemoration of Cochis Cleaning Services turning five. God has blessed this brand and we want to give back to society."

A lot of social media users praised her in the comment section of the video as they said she did an excellent thing.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady cleans 10 churches for free

@georginaokoro738 commented:

"God bless you."

@Koosaiz reacted:

"Now this... may God bless and expand you beyond your wildest imagination."

@chizobabare reacted:

"The blessings behind this act will come like a flood in Jesus name Amen."

@evergreen20 commented:

"I used to do it. I expect nothing from anyone except God. He has been faithful. God bless you."

@AGU T. said:

"You should have done it in secret to attract a blessing."

