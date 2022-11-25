A Nigerian man elicited mixed reactions among netizens after recording and posting a video showing the poor state of his girlfriend's abode

The two have been dating for the past eight months, but he had never visited her house because she would not allow him

He was ashamed to discover that they not only live in an uncompleted building but that she dropped out of school

A Nigerian man got a shocker after finding out that his girlfriend of eight months resides in an uncompleted building belonging to someone else.

Sharing a video of his visit on TikTok, the stunned man said he had never visited his girl's house because she never wanted him to.

The man was moved by her family's pitiable situation. Photo Credit: TikTok/@infoxpressblog1

Source: UGC

She is a school dropout

At the shabby apartment, he met his bae's mum who was happy to see him. When the camera caught his bae where she stood, she covered her face, obviously shy.

He learnt that she is not only the first child but is a school dropout. He said her mum makes ends meet selling bean cakes (akara). The young man said he was ashamed to see where they lived and almost cried.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Oluwatoyin said:

"Oya go your mama house but na u end up come her mama house."

Blessing286 said:

"Love her the way she is and always encourage her to work hard she’s the first child encourage her to hustle and work hard for her family."

Gracegold3 said:

"God it’s not easy make God bless you all I’m a single mother and my parents house is just like this shame one finish Abeg drop aza for mama."

BILLIONZ DNK said:

"GREATNESS BRO. You gats take care of that girl.

"I pray for financial installment for you bro. so you could take care of that family. they're urs."

hunnybunchie said:

"But bro wise up na no b everything them dey take create content...it's possible the day u will break her heart u go post am here."

Source: Legit.ng