A Nigerian woman turned her husband into a face model and showcased her makeup skills on him

The excited woman showed off, on social media, the transformation his face underwent after she was done with him

Her display left netizens in stitches as many commented on her husband's facial expression throughout the makeup process

A Nigerian makeup artist, identified as Happiness, has stirred reactions after she used her husband as a face model.

For her class, she got the man to sit down and showcased her makeup skill as she touched his face with different colours and wore him a headgear.

She applied makeup on her husband's face. Photo Credit: @happinessnina

She went on to show netizens the aftermath of her makeup on him and noted that he did not allow her to touch his eyebrows.

The man looked totally different as he stared into the camera to check out what his wife did on his face.

Mixed reactions trailed her video as many people laughed at her husband's facial expression and transformation.

People react to Happiness' makeup on her husband

user4367305305490 said:

"Where una dey see this kind supportive husband from?"

Favour said:

"U turned him to James n bod at the same time why."

DamilolaGold said:

"Your matter don tire this man he no get choice."

Bastine Brown said:

"He’s looking like an August meeting member."

NH said:

"I could remember when I use cousin brother for my makeup practice den."

user880392801138 said:

"This one can neva become future boborisky."

Nikky’Eesha said:

"I don laugh tier but u did well dear him beautiful."

Akosuah_lina said:

"If you want a happy home , just do what your wife says."

