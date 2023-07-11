Netizens have found the little boy behind the viral emotional TikTok sound 'Elena no do yahoo', which has been trending

In a video, the talented child was asked to sing the song with his natural voice, and he amazed everyone

Social media users have reacted massively to the video, with many wondering what Elena did to him

A TikTok user identified as @street_dancee has shared a video of the little boy behind a viral TikTok sound.

For some time now, a particular soundtrack with the lyrics 'No do yahoo' has been trending on TikTok.

Little boy behind viral Elena sound Photo credit: @street_dance/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A young man found the child behind the sound and shared a video of the boy singing it.

The user captioned the video thus: "I have finally gotten the real video."

In the video, the little boy sang the song "Elena" by Fally Ipupa, and he showed off some impressive vocal skills that amazed netizens.

The video has been viewed over a thousand times and received thousands of likes and comments.

Reactions as little boy sings Elena

@Adesewa said:

“Na only God know Wetin Elena do this boy?wey she leave am follow yahoo boy.”

@Eja nla said:

“You guys should pay this guy for this sound.”

@Ajasa commented:

"Boy be like Elena leave me go do yahoo. Elena it won't be well with you."

@That Ebonyi State Boy said:

“If this were to be in Nigeria this boy for don get a lots of endorsements and all kind of goodies.”

@Mike Samson said:

“I don't know why I just fall in love with the song not that I am even understanding anything he's saying.”

@Single Dad Love commented:

“So it’s actually French not English. Noted.”

@Edharis84 commented:

“Nice voice o.”

@presh said:

“Elena is what I don’t understand Buh this child has a great voice.”

@Cyril Linda reacted:

“Fally ipupa should do the needful to dis cute little boy.”

@jozzy_west commented:

“Like his voice is kinda unique.”

@Feyi said:

“Lol E be like say elena don offend him.”

@Ibnul Islam reacted:

“No I know what happened: Elena did yahoo with Ibobo and it they did not give him something so he decided to report them.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerian kid with incredible voice sings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a little Nigerian boy with amazing singing talent has been making headlines on social media platforms.

This is coming shortly after the talented kid stood boldly in the presence of people to sing a Christian song. His amazing voice warmed hearts as they all watched him sing passionately while filming the moment.

Netizens are in awe over the boy's great voice. Some have advised that his guardians take his talent seriously.

