Ellu P crooner Stephen Muoka has returned to his normal work as he is seen in his mechanic workshop hustling as usual

Stephen went viral on social media during the 2023 electioneering period after he sang a song using LP and Peter Obi's name

Since then, many people started seeing him as a celebrity, but it looks like Stephen has a different idea of what his life should be

Stephen Muoka, the talented young man who went viral during the 2023 elections, has shunned celebrity lifestyle.

Stephen, who has been hailed as wise, has proudly returned to his mechanic job as new photos show him hustling hard as usual.

Stephen Muoka used LP and Peter Obi's name to sing a song. Photo credit: Instagram/@eluupofficial.

It was Stephen who produced the popular political song, Ellu P, using a combination of the Labour Party and Peter Obi's name.

How Stephen's song went viral

He quickly became a viral sensation as the song became popular on social media.

Stephen's social media accounts ballooned to thousands of followers. Some people started seeing him as a celebrity.

However, new photos suggest that Stephen is not keen on following social media trends and hypes as he is fully back to his normal job.

Stephen says he has a handwork

In a video he posted, Stephen said:

"I still have handwork and I want to tell you dat I love you very much for what you guys have done for me. Mostly my dad and my mum I love you too. I love you all and I want to upgrade this work soon."

Watch the video below:

Some Nigerians on Facebook hail this as a good step because, according to them, there is danger in social media hype. Others accused those who hyped him of abandoning him in the end. The new photos went viral, and it was also posted on Facebook by Uche Nworah.

Reactions as Stephen Muoka is seen at his mechanic workshop

Mazi Nwonwu said:

"I think this is dignity in labour. Besides, gear repair people make very good money. I highlighted one when I was still in BBC Igbo. There is good money in that business."

Ambrose Nwaogwugwu said:

"Dem for hype am to oblivion. Fear social media people; they will bring you out and abandon you in the middle of nowhere you will be left to your own devices."

Ezeafulukwe Fidelis said:

"Very impressive!"

