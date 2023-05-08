The social media space was once again graced with a beautiful glow-up video of a pregnant woman

The expectant mother revealed that she was seven months pregnant but her baby bump was barely showing

In the video shared via TikTok app, she also showed how she was still physically agile despite being in her third trimester

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

It is common knowledge that pregnant women experience some serious physical alterations once they get to the second and third trimesters of their pregnancy.

Some are put on bed rest while others are forced to watch their physical appearance take a turn for the worst.

Pregnant woman flaunts baby bump Photo credit: @9jabosschick

Source: TikTok

Many others also have their entire bodies especially their faces swollen with rashes, including alterations in skin colour. However, some lucky women are exceptions to the above scenarios.

These women during pregnancy become more physically active. Their physical appearance changes as if they were undergoing a beauty treatment.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A beautiful pregnant lady posted a video on her TikTok account to show that she is among the few that experienced a beauty transformation, thanks to her pregnancy.

In a video shared via her TikTok account @9jabosschick, she was seven months pregnant, in her third trimester with two months left to put to birth.

Her big bright smile can testify that she was enjoying the whole pregnancy. Apart from the glow-up transformation, she was still able to jump and skip a little in the video showing off her agility even at this late stage of pregnancy.

The video showed her walking steadily as she skipped and turned around to face the camera. Her baby bump was well-rounded and not protruding out much. The tummy was tucked in her palazzo blue jean trousers and a light pink strapless blouse.

She adorned herself with fine dark sunglasses as it was a very sunny day. She was certainly having a happy day.

Social media reactions

@Mi Ella commented:

"This is my tummy when I never chop since three days."

@Anighoro Marian wrote:

"This small belle 7 months? wow! congratulations I love it."

@Dammieteeblack3 said:

"This is my belly after eating 4 raps of semo and egusi with ponmo and better fish. na belle I get I no kill person."

@Nelly Jeff commented:

"Wait till it's eight my sister. This was me last month now my tummy is so big."

@CharityEbiaku said:

"My 3months pregnancy is always like this."

@phiricatherine8 said:

"Your 7 months is my 4 months pregnant."

@utonwa commented:

"Me 4 months my tummy is still flat."

@merrymerit5 wrote:

"5 months the way guys Dey ask for my number e be like dem nor Dey see road, clear & fair skin."

@Dupcin commented:

"Congratulations."

@Zoe Freya Felix wrote:

"Your first pregnancy maybe. My first pregnancy at 6months nurse was asking if I'm truly pregnant."

@user4651627517917 said:

"This small belle 7 months? congratulations dear I love it."

@comfyskinfoodwear wrote:

"Some people are bitter."

@onyiigift170 commented:

"My own is almost 8months it just be like Orange."

@wendylucia53 wrote:

"Omo..we are same,just yesterday I was actually thinking maybe I'm wrong with my calculations cos my tummy be small when it's almost delivery time."

@folawe400 commented:

"Wow you look gorgeous I start pretty at 30weeks."

@Ifysmenu commented:

"Congratulations darling."

Watch the video below below:

Pregnant lady glows during pregnancy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady has stunned netizens online after revealing how pregnancy made her glow.

In a sweet video shared via TikTok account @9jabosschick, the happy woman rocked a green gown, and her baby bump protruded beautifully. The video showed her walking majestically in heels with her artificial hair well laid on her head.

Netizens who came across the clip on TikTok marvelled at her beauty despite being pregnant and seemingly in her third trimester.

Source: Legit.ng