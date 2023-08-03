A fine young Nigerian man has gone viral on social media over his lamentation about his love life

According to the man, ladies do not want to date him and concludes it is as a result of his deafness

His lamentation video caught the eyes of some ladies who showed interest in him, while other netizens trolled him

It is said that finding a lasting relationship can be difficult, especially if you have an idea of the perfect partner in mind, but what about those who can't find a date?

A Nigerian man who is deaf has taken to social media to lament over his difficulty in finding love.

The deaf man said ladies don't want to date him. Photo Credit: @parksway8

Source: TikTok

Via TikTok, the man, @parksway8, shared a video of himself and layered the words ''ladies don't want to date me...cos I'm deaf" on it.

According to him, being deaf has been a stumbling block to finding a date. His video blew up on the social media platform, amassing over 256k views at the time of this report.

Some ladies showed interest in him and gushed over his looks.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the deaf man's post

Harbebiade❤ said:

"@Talking Stage huh don’t let anyone make you make you feel bad trust me u are the best vision of urself and one day people will celebrate u."

Adunni said:

"True love overlook faults or scars...May God bring u the right one."

adebisifolakemi86 said:

''Have been looking for you since na deaf they tell me say make I date."

Medinatomolayo said:

"Don't worry in as much u can understand my feelings."

Mz Omma said:

"Cos u have not asked me out come to me I will date u."

Julie said:

''You are a lovely soul definitely someone will agree to date you someday just be good."

DADDY'S GAL said:

"Sorry, just that u haven't find ur true person that all."

Tife said:

"I like deaf guys make we Dey do bebebe together you’re too cute."

Source: Legit.ng