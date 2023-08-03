A Nigerian man who wanted to test how honest people are with others' belongings dropped his tab, wristwatch, and an AirPod in a public place

Leaving the items unsupervised, the man walked into a busy market, giving room for the belongings to be taken

The young man came back and saw that the gadgets were nowhere to be found as he asked around

A young Nigerian man has made a video to conduct a social experiment to test how honest people are with things that are not theirs.

In a TikTok video, the man (@mej_tv) placed his tab, wallet, an AirPod, and an expensive wristwatch on a car and said he would go into the market, leaving them there.

After dropping his tab and wristwatch on the car, he left but did not find them when he came back. Photo source: @mej_tv

Man leaves tablet, AirPod, wristwatch in marketplace

He said he wanted to see if the gadgets would still be there when he returned. Minutes after, he saw that everywhere had been swept clean.

The man tried asking around if anyone had seen his things. People who watched his video said Nigeria is the wrong place to conduct such an experiment.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

perry said:

"If to say u meet am there I for comot for this country."

Chairman of brotherhood said:

"Your sacrifice has bn accepted by d gods of d land."

Akanni said:

"Just dey play my Broh these is not dubai brotherly."

omodano said:

"Lol, e shock am."

Dr.Sam asked:

"Bro wait fess you ma ask yourself, if you come back meet am, you go pick am back?"

Girl said:

"Your assistant don help you keep am."

Meekyshrine said:

"Na naija you de try that rough play is vanishing if you don’t know the name."

gurlbee6 said:

"In Nigeriaaaaa...if you comeback and see you you suppose dey fear."

badboi said:

"Bro you never cross the road before them carry ham."

Vincent Ella said:

"It's with ur camera man just the play."

Agama Liz said:

"You get luck dey for carry you join. Are you playing is Naija Dubai or they nor give you orientation."

