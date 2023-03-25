A Nigerian man who was happy that he had been able to start his building project made a video about it on TikTok

The young man knelt on the bare floor as people prayed for him and the success of the project he started

Young Nigerians thronged his comment section to praise the landowner, wishing themselves the same blessing

A young Nigerian (@efebillionsdaniel) who just started developing his land after he bought it made a video online to show people how it all started.

The man knelt in front of a person who prayed for him. A woman believed to be his mother stood by his side to pray along with him.

People were amazed by the progress he made on his land. Photo source: @efebillionsdaniel

Man happy after laying foundation

After the foundation of the land was done, the man made a video of labourers working on the site. His countenance showed he was proud of what he's achieved.

His video stirred mixed reactions on social media as some said that he ought to have at least completed the building before making a video.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with more than 7,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

"I tap into your blessing, congratulations bro."

@Christian Kofi Appia said:

@queen Nnaj said:

"Congratulations to you dear."

@moussaissoufou401 said:

"Am tapping it as my own blessing.. congratulations to you."

@Evans Effah said:

"Congrats bro i pray mine hit me soon."

@Ask_of_Biggie said:

"Oga try finish ham first before you post congrats."

@EmmyBillions said:

"Big congratulations."@Loveth@:Wow congratulations to you dear c

@SON Of KOKA said:

"Congratulations bro win big in good health."

@chibestgood123 said:

"Big congratulations to you i play for my own to come ohh lord."

@chimagod84 said:

"Congratulations bro. One day it we be my own turn."

@Oghena obekha said:

"At least u for finish am first….but congratulations bro."

Source: Legit.ng