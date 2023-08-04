A Nigerian man has lamented over the wickedness that exists in the world using his experience as a case study

According to him, he was attacked with charms and afflictions for drilling a borehole in his father's compound

Internet users sent him encouraging words as people advised him about keeping his feats off social media

A Nigerian man, Akunation, has accused his 'village people' of seeking his downfall.

Akunation claimed he was attacked with affliction and charms after he drilled a borehole in his father's compound.

The young man said he was attacked with charms and affliction. Photo Credit: @akunation5

Source: TikTok

The young man shared a video showing how the borehole was drilled and lamented that the world is very wicked.

"This world is very wicked. Because I drilled borehole in my father's compound, I was attacked with charms and afflictions to stop my rising," words layered on his video reads.

His TikTok clip went viral and attracted sympathy and support from netizens.

Watch the video below:

Netizens showed concern for him

gosco said:

"Hope sham u dey fine solution cos if u sit one place nothing will happen, do u need to get up."

Sylvester said:

"Who sent you bro. You have to avoid certain plans. What evil people don’t know they don’t destroy."

Sara said:

"Bro go fortify yourself. Same thing happened to me when I fenced my dad’s village house,if u see as dem attack me, Ppl evil for this life."

joyland said:

"You are unstoppable no evil will stop your good work whatever evil plan they have for you will go back to sender you will do great and mighty things."

Mary gold said:

''Dey came late u will succeed beyond there expectations laugh and rejoice cos d end is yet to come."

alexpaul7300 said:

"Be very careful bro,, I just built a small house in my village without going there,, but they still attacked me, but guess what,, I am stronger."

God's favourite said:

"God will intervene that's what my brother is passing through now, because he spray my parents money for our grandparents burial is well."

Source: Legit.ng