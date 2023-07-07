A funny video showed the first and second wives presenting the new bride, who is the third wife, to their husband

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The man was smiling happily and waiting for them as the two wives walked hand in hand with the third wife

When they got to the husband, they passed on the third wife to him and he seemed delighted by the gesture

A funny video that has gone viral on TikTok captured the moment when the first and second wives of a man presented the new bride, who is joining their polygamous marriage as the third wife, to their husband.

The man was standing with a big smile on his face and eagerly anticipating their arrival as the two wives, dressed in matching outfits, walked confidently and affectionately with the third wife, who looked shy.

The both wives appeared unbothered. Photo credit: @cpuntryghana

Source: TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

First and second wives takes third wife to husband

When they reached the husband, they gently handed over the third wife to him with a warm smile and gratitude, while the other wives looked on with approval and satisfaction.

Find the video of the first and second wives handing over third wife to husband below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the first and second wives presenting third wife to husband below:

@ArabMoney reacted:

"Where there is too much money there is always peace and harmony. No problems."

@Her374884 said:

"Nice to see but can never be me."

@nanayaapimaa wrote:

"Money brings happiness."

@User7819718741995:

"It can never be me."

@kaftanhub:

"It is only beautiful when the man had money before marrying them but the man wet I suffer with for 10 years can never take a second wife."

@Aurora:

"So painful, God abeg oh.Anyway na watin them sign up for."

@Olivia:

"It can never be me if u already hustle for your money before meeting me but can never be me after hustle years with you for the money never."

@Coumbandiaye:

"I can never do that."

@User675663:

"Money heals all problems."

@sulaimanmbajini:

"When money speaks everybody keep silent."

Two wives of same man dance happily at second wife's wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a viral video has captured the unusual wedding celebration of two women who married the same man and were seen dancing at the event.

The TikTok video showed the women dancing joyfully on the day one of them tied the knot with their shared husband.

The first wife, who was already married to the man, seemed to be very happy and did not mind that she had to share her husband with another woman.

Source: Legit.ng