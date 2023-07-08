PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Innoson Vehicles has withdrawn the N3 million scholarship awarded to Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme after the Anambra committee of inquiry revealed that her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result was forged.

The panel released its findings on Friday, stating that Mmesoma admitted that she manipulated her scores.

More details later...

