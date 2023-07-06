A video of a Nigerian lady who finished building her house on the same day she had her baby has warmed hearts

The lady said in the video that her boyfriend helped her while she was building the house

The clip also showed how the house was started from its base and completed, as well as the lovely inside of the building

An amazing story of a Nigerian lady who achieved two remarkable milestones on the same day has captured the attention of many people on TikTok.

The woman, who shared her video on the social media platform, revealed that she successfully delivered her baby on the same day she completed building her dream house.

Many people congratulated for achieving those milestones. Photo credit: @lillyluxuries01

Source: TikTok

Lady gives birth and completes her house

She also thanked her boyfriend for his support and assistance in making her vision a reality.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The video documented the entire process of constructing the house, from laying the foundation to putting the finishing touches.

It also showcased the beautiful interior design and decoration of the property, which looked spacious and elegant.

The woman expressed her joy and gratitude for having both a healthy baby and a lovely home.

Many social media user who saw the video congratulated her for the double blessings and wished they could do the same too.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Find the video of the lady's building below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the lady who gave birth on the same she completed her house below:

@nwarudoris462 reacted:

"Congratulations I tap into this blessings."

@Huzafashion said:

"Congrats babbe."

@Jennifergirle wrote:

"Congratulations baby girl I tap oo."

@Agaetha700 commented:

"Congratulations I tap the blessings."

@somellaEze also commented:

"Jennifer jeneba swaray congratulations dear."

@ayomikunfash:

"This will be my testimony soon.congratulations."

@nashbaby:

"Who eles like this video more than twice congratulations dearie."

Lady bursts into tears as she sees her house built in 12 months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that after 12 months, a lady finally completed her new house and took to social media to celebrate her achievement.

Nyomi revealed that she hid the house construction from her mum and sisters to surprise them.

A Tiktok video showed an emotional Nyomi in tears as she got to the new house. She was stunned and amazed.

Source: Legit.ng