It was a nice moment when a Nigerian man living in the UK accompanied his wife on her first day of work

The man's wife secured the job after many failed attempts, and she could not wait to resume duties

Her husband accompanied her to the workplace since she was not yet familiar with the city of Glasgow

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A Nigerian lady just secured a job in the UK and her husband accompanied her on the first day of work.

The reason her husband followed her to work on the first day was to help her find her way in the city of Glasgow.

The lady got a job and her husband accompanied her to the workplace. Photo credit: TikTok/@abosede_toyosi.

Source: TikTok

In the viral video, the lady, Abosede Toyosi said she got the job after many failed attempts.

The video showed how Toyosi's husband went before her, and she followed from behind tp the place where they boarded a bus to the city.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Toyosi also showed her workplace after she arrived at the office. She said it is a customer service job.

TikTok users who saw the video joined her in the comment section to congratulate and celebrate with her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady gets job in London

@lovina said:

"Omo the unfortunately be paining me like what."

@vinnymakatie reacted:

"Unfortunately is normal here."

@user234567890 commented:

"I knew it was Glasgow immediately I saw the first bus logo."

@DAYO said:

"May almighty God bless your hustle."

@Daniel commented:

"Omo unfortunately don full mail like this."

@feyisekemibridget reacted:

"Wish you success."

@user4941784949415 said:

"I don Dey think maybe na only me dey get this unfortunately ooo."

@Jessy said:

"Congratulations. I have been searching for a job since I moved to the UK but no luck yet. I really hope to get one soon enough."

Nigerian lady secures Canadian citizenship

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady became a citizen of Canada.

The lady moved to the country in 2019 and she became a citizen just four years after her relocation.

She was seen in a TikTok video celebrating the feat, saying she is proud of herself and the level she has reached.

Source: Legit.ng