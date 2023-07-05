A woman insisted that fumigation workers who came to work in her house must not kill one of the rats

The woman was said to have told the fumigation workers to allow the rat to die out of boredom and loneliness instead

Her decision to leave the rat alive after killing others has sparked funny reactions among many Twitter users

Fumigation workers were contracted to work in a Nigerian lady's house. The client had a funny request - do not kill one rat.

The lady said no matter what the fumigation guys get up to, she wanted one rat alive.

According to the lady, the rat should be allowed to die on its own.

The client's reason for this weird request was that she wanted the rat to experience boredom and loneliness after all others have been killed.

Ada Oke Agu, who posted the story, said she was one of those who worked for the lady.

She wrote on Twitter:

"We went to fumigate a client’s house and she said in everything we do, we should leave just one rat alive. See, I’m not exaggerating, she said she wants boredom and loneliness to deal with it, it would wish for death by itself. Excuse me what?"

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

The story has sparked funny reactions from many Twitter users, with some insinuating that the rat could be pregnant.

@enne_ik asked:

"What if a pregnant rat makes the cut?"

@Adatina14 asked:

"She didn't think it could be a pregnant rat?"

@mystyjoy said:

"They must have eaten her certificates."

@Ada_OkeAgu said:

"They’ve been dealing with her for a long time now."

@Oppe_mipo said:

"They’ve showed her pepper."

@Buzz_EMS said:

"Please can you catch a mosquito for my? I want to bite it back. Just one mosquito in my room."

@_LordManuel_ said:

"A lone rat can not die of boredom. Those things that know how to go out to invite/bring in their village people."

Source: Legit.ng