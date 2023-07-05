A Nigerian man who lives abroad has discovered that his family looted money he sent to them to build a house for him

A Nigerian man living in the USA started sending money to his family back home to build a house for him.

But six years down the line, he discovered that no house was built and the money was also not available.

The man has been sending money home for six years but his family looted it. Photo credit: Twitter/@maziechidiime and Getty Images/Ivan Pantic.

According to a story posted on Twitter by Mazi Echidiime, the man's family looted the funds, and they kept lying to the man that the project was going on.

Echidime said his company was called to intervene in the housing project, and it is now progressing.

He shared a photo of the house, showing how far it has progressed. He wrote:

"A friend of mine in the USA whose family has been collecting a lot of money from him to build his house in the village for the past six years later discovered that all was a lie. They were only eating the money without doing anything for him, I stepped in a few months ago here we are now."

See the full story below:

Reactions from Twitter users as family loots money meant for a house project

@OGBENI_BAMBAM said:

"I don tired to dey hear or see this kind story."

@derealeMorgan commented:

"Thank God for my brother, mine is progressing at a very fast pace, thanks to his accountability and sincerity."

@shizzlecrown said:

"Be careful Mazi before they see you as the enemy."

@quincypetersjr said:

"Do people still send money to families to help them build houses? I thought we all got the memo already."

