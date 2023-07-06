Hilda Bassey Effiong's Guinness World Record seems to have put all Nigerian chefs on notice as more spring up every now and then to challenge it

The latest is a Nigerian lady from Kogi who is looking to cook for 192 hours in a bid to shatter Hilda's record

The chef released the dates and venue for her intending cook-a-thon as she sought support from Nigerians

Chef Limadia is set to do a 192-hour cook-a-thon as she looks to break Hilda Baci's Guinness World Record.

The Kogi lady announced her intending cook-a-thon on TikTok with a flyer bearing more information about it.

Limadia wants to cook for 192 hours. Photo Credit: @limadia4

From the flyer, Legit.ng noted that Chef Limadia will commence her cook-a-thon on July 10 and intends to end it on July 18, 2023.

She said it will go down at Campus Two, Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State. She urged well-meaning individuals to support her cause.

"Pls follow and support ur girl ✌️ cooking for 192hours. I can do it ✅I need ur support guys," she wrote.

Her post stirred mixed reactions.

Watch the video below:

Limadia's intending cook-a-thon generates reactions

troublesome said:

"Na now una wan show say una Sabi cook all the girls wen de run from kitchen don turn Chef overnight."

Kev33 said:

"Everybody for Naija now Dey cook… I still dey watch Deo cook-a-thon… she don collect wella sotey she dey limp now."

Renik's cakes said:

"Eeeeeeeeeeee chef deo never even finish her own.

"Keep calm nah,make this guinness book of records no tear."

Princess Agu said:

"I swear Guinness came to the wrong country, I think d government need to to sometin about this continuous cookathon."

BraKhay said:

''One Adjoa, Abena, Akua , Yaa, Afya, Ama or Akos will go 1 month straight and stop you guys once and 4all."

user2308953745242 said:

"Until someone collapse b4 every1 will rest from this competition. Hilda planned n prepared for long b4 coming out... you guys just have to be careful."

Judeblessing004 said:

''Na this year Guinness go no say dem don enter wrong country."

Nigerian man announces 140-hour cook-a-thon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had announced his cook-a-thon to enter the Guinness Book of World Records.

Dan Isaac plans to cook for 140 hours, surpassing the current record of 93 hours and 11 minutes set by Hilda Baci.

Speaking about his goal, Dan Isaac emphasised his desire to showcase the strength and resilience of the people of Akwa Ibom. He also hoped that his achievement would inspire others in his community to strive for greatness.

Dan Isaac sought support from Nigerians to help him achieve his goal. He asked for prayers, encouragement, and assistance from people that are willing to give.

