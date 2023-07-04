The Nigerian lady, Joyc Ifeoma, embarking on a 72-hour massage marathon in Lekki, Lagos has collapsed

A video that surfaced on social media showed the moment the young lady crashed to the ground while massaging someone

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as many people criticised her for not doing proper preparation like Hilda Baci

Joyc Ifeoma, the Nigerian lady doing a 72-hour massage marathon, in a quest to set a new Guinness World Record, has collapsed.

TikTok influencer Esiaga, who was at her massage marathon venue in Lekki, shared the scene as he spoke on the incident.

Ifeoma collapsed after 50 hours. Photo Credit: @the_esiaga

Source: TikTok

In the clip, Ifeoma collapsed while she was massaging someone after doing over 50 hours of massaging.

A female assistant immediately stepped in to help Ifeoma as she crashed to the floor, while another lady offered water to resuscitate her.

According to Esiaga, the lady is doing fine at the moment, but it is unclear if she would continue with her Guinness Record attempt or reapply.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video of Joyc Ifeoma's collapse

Gift_pearl said:

"The thing is everyone mustn’t partake in this Guinness Book of Records thing."

Sweetchiomy said:

"I’m not supposed to laugh but this is funny… How come everyone wants to break a record all of a sudden? Without proper preparation."

uti said:

"Wetin concern the person were she dey massage? she should just stand up and continue."

enofrank00 said:

"U pipo should be breaking small small records o. Take long to train and break record in seconds or minutes biko."

fidel_empire said:

"When when Hilda told us how much it cost her on that record attempt, people criticised her.

"Hope u are all are seeing the difference now???"

Celebrity Janitor said:

''Everyone wants to be Hilda but forgetting that she's been preparing for years...

"We want the glory but dont want to put in work..

"I hope she's fine."

Joyc Ifeoma looking tired after massaging for 36 hours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a tired masseur Ifeoma was seen stretching after 36 hours of massaging people.

TikTok influencer, Esiaga, at the venue of the massage marathon in Lekki, Lagos, shared a video of Joyc being given water to drink, noting that she was feeling sleepy.

Esiaga shared videos of people entertaining the masseur at the venue as she massaged. Some wore Marvel movie characters outfits, Captain America and Thor, as they performed for Joyc.

Source: Legit.ng