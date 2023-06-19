Another Nigerian man has gone viral on social media as he announces his decision to cook for 140 hours

In a video shared via his official account on TikTok, the young man claimed to be Hilda Baci's brother

While speaking on his cook-a-thon, he said he decided to engage in the exercise to test his capability

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian chef, Dan Isaac, from Akwa Ibom state has announced his decision to start a cooking marathon.

Dan Isaac plans to cook for 140 hours surpassing the current record of 93 hours and 11 minutes set by Hilda Baci.

Man announces 140-hour cook-a-thon Photo credit: @chefisaacdan/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Speaking about his goal, Dan Isaac emphasized his desire to showcase the strength and resilience of the people of Akwa Ibom.

He also expressed his hope that his achievement would inspire others in his community to strive for greatness.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"I'm not trying to challenge or beat Hilda's record. Hilda Baci is my sister. I just want to test my capacity. If I beat it, that will be a lot for Akwa Ibom people.

"Hilda is my sister, and I really want to join her so that they will know that Akwa Ibom is strong", he said.

Dan Isaac is currently seeking support from Nigerians to help him achieve his goal. He asked for prayers, encouragement, and assistance from people that are willing to give.

"I need your support. I want you guys to support me in any way you can so that this will work well. I will let you guys know the date I will start", he said.

Reactions trail video of Dan Isaac

@mayorGold said:

“Guinness don enter wrong country.”

@Dee thee Tsunami reacted:

“U never start u don dy fall things.”

@Ojon said:

“Hilda baci: can I know my offense.”

@Imelda yakob9 reacted:

“The Guinness book go soon tear, as ee don enter Naija so. smh.”

@preshgaza. Lifestyle Content said:

“Are you people aware there are other records to break?”

@kamsiyonna said:

“Cook-a-thorn”

@resha said:

“Remaning small Guinness will ban Nigerians.”

@YourzTruly_Flo said:

“You don’t have to explain yourself! Just do it! They will all support you when they see you win! Go For it!”

@VICKY reacted:

“I never start eye don Dey fall, oga capality.”

@LOYALTY reacted:

“Where will u get the foodstuffs?”

Watch the video below:

Nigerian chef announces home cook-a-thon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian chef, Prince Temitope Adebayo, is getting set to break a World Record with a 140-hour cooking marathon. Chef Temitope, popularly known as Tope Maggie from Ogbomoso, Oyo State, is gearing up to cook for 140 hours and 20 minutes.

This was shared in a post by @Oyoaffairs on Twitter. His decision to break the Guinness World Record comes after Chef Dammy of Ekiti State started her 120 hours cooking marathon in a bid to break Hilda Baci's record of cooking for over 100 hours. Hilda Baci's record of cooking for over 100 hours has inspired chefs from different parts of Nigeria to attempt to break the record.

However, Chef Temitope's cooking marathon is different from that of other chefs who are trying to beat Baci as he has received the go-ahead from the Guinness World Record. Chef Temitope's cooking marathon will take place in Oyo State and will feature different cuisines. The chef has been preparing for the event for months and is confident that he will be successful in his attempt to break the record. This is also coming shortly after Hilda Baci was verified by Guinness World Records.

Source: Legit.ng