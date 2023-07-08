A video of a Nigerian man who openly admitted to being a yahoo boy and using supernatural soap has stirred reactions

The man added that after the soap he got for N21k worked for one week, his whole life went from bad to worse

Among those who watched his video were people who said he is only confessing because his yahoo ventured downturned

A young Nigerian man who admitted to being a yahoo boy in the presence of Arome Osayi said that his friends introduced him to it.

After he agreed to wanting to be a yahoo boy, he was connected with a herbalist (a baba) who made a concocted soap for him for N21,000.

The man said that he and his friends pooled resources together to be able to get the money. He revealed that the soap worked for him for a week.

Trouble came after the efficacy of the soap faced. According to him, he started losing his memory and simple things he could do like spelling "is" became hard to do.

Watch his video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

somito said:

"Yahoo is never a quick money. Only yahoo plus is a quick money."

user fabulous plug said:

"Inside your Evian another Evian dey inside."

Noneedtoknow said:

"Abeg share plug of that soap."

Alli B said:

"You collect money u nor settle baba."

Bianka-pat said:

"The soap work."

aeric said:

"He don comfirm Evian Dey."

ANDY said:

"Old taker don vex enter church."

BIGGIE EXCHANGE said:

"He no go for renewal na in make."

eCurrency said:

"Soap work you no pay homage, an you do yourself na."

Sonia Peters said.

"I have experienced something like this I actually got mine soap for free but the end wasn't good."

lazismusic said:

"U don chop baba percentage finish dey run go church. werey."

Oyinbo traced yahoo boy to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an oyinbo man who had a master's degree in homeland security said he helped one of his followers, who a Yahoo boy (fraudster) wanted to scam.

To track the person down, the man (@youthpastorryan) sent an email saying he was to give the person US government money. The supposed scammer asked the man to pay through Bitcoin or Apple gift card.

American woman flew down to Nigerian man

In other news, a woman on TikTok, @blessedtamma, who lived in America, made a short video showing the moment she travelled to Nigeria to marry her lover.

She filmed herself in an aeroplane moments before it touched down. Seconds into the video, the woman looked happy in her white wedding gown.

Source: Legit.ng