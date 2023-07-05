A young Nigerian girl has sought advice from concerned netizens on how to free herself from a dilemma

According to her, she got a surprising offer from her landlord and she's confused about whether to accept or not

In her tweet, she revealed her landlord's desire to have an affair with her in exchange for freedom from paying rent

A Twitter user identified as @Gabri3llaa has shared her ordeal with netizens after her landlord made a weird offer.

In a tweet on her page, she revealed that her landlord offered to stop collecting rent from her if she accepts to have an affair with him.

Lady cries out as her landlord requests for a relationship Photo credit: Bloomberg/Getty images, Gabri3lla/Twitter

Source: UGC

In her words:

"My landlord wants to be having an affair with me in place of paying my house rent. I'm confused on what to do. Any advice please?"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The tweet has sparked outrage from netizens with many condemning the landlord's actions and offering their support to the woman.

Reactions as lady reveals her landlord wants an affair with her

Fifi said:

“Find another apartment. Please don't stress us this morning.”

@literally_rae reacted:

“Babes let me tell you the truth, grab this opportunity. This is a way of God answering one of your prayers. Don't snooze especially if it's Lagos.”

@Oye4.. said:

“You be adult and you know what you want.”

@SandeeJanuary1 reacted:

“Make him sign a contract of a guaranteed rent-free 12 months, fine print the details neh and he must sign while he is with you physically whether on a date with him or a cute dinner at home, he's still very excited about you and also make him sign a non-disclosure agreement.”

@Khristopha commented:

“If you're confused, it means you're actually considering it, and if you're considering it, it means your rent is very expensive and you can't really afford it without help from someone. If you're single, you're free to accept.”

BLUES commented:

“A well brought up lady in this situation supposed to know the right thing to do,reject the offer n leave,but she seems to have made up her mind by accepting it,most ladies love free things, coming here for an advice for something that can be resolved by yourself,shows you want it.”

@Agu_Bu_Agu said:

“Ure an adult, you should know what's wrong and right and differentiate from it, if your asking dis question sincerely, it simply means somewhere in ur heart u wanna obliged.”

@iamezesmawl reacted:

“Have an affair with him, because deep down, that's what you want.”

See the post below:

Lady disconnects appliances in apartment to deal with landlady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady made a post about the experience she had renting a friend's house. She said she thought she had won the lottery when she got the rent offer. The tenant revealed on Reddit that her friend bought the house with the sole aim of renting it out. To make the best use of the offer, she chose the top floor which had a big roof terrace, and she planned to make it her own little studio.

She added that it was quite a big mess when she rented the house, and she had to clean everywhere and fix things to make it habitable. In her words: "The house used to be a hostel and was sold with everything still in it, and it was quite a mess. I got a few friends over for the weekend to clean everything up, buy a few new things like outside furniture, and make it look pretty. It was hard work but afterwards it looked amazing..."

Days after she rented the space, her friend came for the roof terrace and said she wanted to occupy the place. The lady said she had no power to change the landlady's decision. What broke the camel's back was when her landlady used her engine oil without asking and even denied doing so. As payback, the lady disconnected all appliances in the house and made the landlady pay people to get them fixed. Days after, she moved out of the house.

Source: Legit.ng