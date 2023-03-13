A young lady who rented an apartment that had an additional roof terrace regretted the sweet offer days after moving in

The landlady revoked the tenant's right to use the terrace after she had spent much time cleaning it

As a way to deal with the landlady for everything she had put her through, the lady disabled the appliances in her apartment

A lady made a post about the experience she had renting a friend's house. She said she thought she had won the lottery when she got the rent offer.

The tenant revealed on Reddit that her friend bought the house with the sole aim of renting it out. To make the best use of the offer, she chose the top floor which had a big roof terrace, and she planned to make it her own little studio.

The tenant was fed up with her landlady. Photo source: Adobe stock, 99acres

Source: TikTok

Tenant cleans apartment

She added that it was quite a big mess when she rented the house, and she had to clean everywhere and fix things to make it habitable.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In her words:

"The house used to be a hostel and was sold with everything still in it, and it was quite a mess. I got a few friends over for the weekend to clean everything up, buy a few new things like outside furniture, and make it look pretty. It was hard work but afterwards it looked amazing..."

Days after she rented the space, her friend came for the roof terrace and said she wanted to occupy the place. The lady said she had no power to change the landlady's decision.

What broke the camel's back was when her landlady used her engine oil without asking and even denied doing so. As payback, the lady disconnected all appliances in the house and made the landlady pay people to get them fixed. Days after, she moved out of the house.

Below are some of the reactions to her story:

Political_Piper said:

"I'm impressed you had friends that came and helped you clean up a whole house and organize things. My friends would never do that. They may help me move a package or a couch, but never clean a whole house..."

Altruistic_Branch259 said:

"Your former friend either has serious debt issues they were hiding from you or is in deep need of therapy regarding their insecurities about money. Wow."

Asia_Persuasia said:

"I hate how so many people are abusing the housing market and using it as a get-rich-quick-scheme. Responsible people can't afford decent houses for a reasonable price anymore because of all of these amateur 'House Flippers'."

Lady changes her apartment's tiles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady (@kingzaeenab) who rented a small apartment gave people a tour of the whole place before she moved it.

She said she had to change the floor tiles because she never liked them. The lady changed the look of the tiles by adding other ones on top.

The lady went to a tile shop and bought three cartons of wooden tiles that she paid more than N50k for. She also got N3500 gum, and the workmanship cost her N5000.

Source: Legit.ng