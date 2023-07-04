A landlord has issued a strong warning to one of his tenants to stop greeting his wife, or he will be chased out of the house

The tenant who just moved into the apartment says his landlord sounded very serious after he ran into him while coming from church

The story has sparked reactions among Nigerians on Twitter, with some of them saying the landlord is suspicious of the tenant

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A Nigerian man who just moved into a rented apartment is surprised that his landlord issued strict rules about his wife.

In a secret message, which has been made public on Twitter, the man said his landlord warned him to stop greeting his wife.

The landlord threatened to evict the man if he greeted his wife again. Photo credit: Getty Images/SeventyFour, Hill Street Studios and Renata Angerami.

Source: Getty Images

According to him, his landlord threatened to evict him from the house if he continued exchanging pleasantries with his wife.

Landlord asks tenant to stop greeting his wife

The man said the apartment he just moved into is comfortable with a steady supply of electricity and is also close to the city centre.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He is, however, surprised at the latest turn of events. He wrote in the secrete communication:

"I work remotely and I recently moved into this neighbourhood that has a steady supply of power, clean and approximate to the city centre. Last week, I was getting back from church and I ran into my landlady at the gate and we exchanged pleasantries. My landlord asked me to stop greeting his wife or face eviction."

The story was first shared by Wizarab and reposted by @instablog9ja.

See the full story below:

Reactions as landlord orders tenant to stop greeting his wife

@MmaNwosu said:

"Bros abeg mind your buisness greeting no be by force abi you wan comot?"

@_Gabri3llaa commented:

"The guy is cute and the landlady likes cute guys."

@KayceeRad said:

"If you have no intention towards your landlady, I don't see how you not greeting her will be a problem. Obviously, you like your new house, so obey your landlord and retain the house."

Man builds his own house

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man built a house in his father's compound.

The man posted a video showing the old house that used to be in the compound.

When he posted the video, many people were happy for him and they tapped into his blessing.

Source: Legit.ng