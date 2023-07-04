A Nigerian lady when a handsome man who toasted her quickly moved on to another person ready for a relationship

The lady said when her crush asked her to be his girlfriend, she told him she would take time to consider it

Now sad that the man is dating another person without coming back for a final answer, Nigerians said she missed an opportunity

A beautiful Nigerian lady has gone online to narrate how the man she was crushing on came to toast her and she blew the chance.

After wishing that the guy should approach her, they met at a ceremony and the man expressed how he felt about her.

The man went further to say "I want use to start dating." The lady responded and told him she would think about it.

She was disappointed that the man never came back for a final answer. A few weeks after, she realised that the man already propositioned another lady opposite her house, and they are now lovers.

See her post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@yallmeetbenny said:

"Someone you already liked and wished for ,finally came to you ,instead of you to say yes immediately with joy in your heart ,you decided to do shakara Omo you got what you deserve sorry."

@ScientistVivian said:

"So what have you been thinking of so far? I want to learn."

@mirexmoses said:

"Maybe he saw that your tweet where you talked about men."

@Ejirodkasanova said:

"You want to think about what exactly."

The lady replied:

"I said I should do small shakara nah."

@TifeAdebayor_ said:

"You like someone he likes you back and asked you out, if you tell him yes it doesn’t make you cheap Buh you just want him to hustle for it, life no suppose hard like that."

@baddest_cash said:

"You played your chances."

@iamverifedvip said:

"Same thing happened to me last month but in my own case the beautiful lady kept on disturbing me, tho I liked her I told her to stay off cos I have a girlfriend and don’t cheat."

@sciypher

"People and unnecessary drama. Serves you right."

Source: Legit.ng