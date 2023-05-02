A funny conversation between mother and daughter has gone viral on TikTok

In the video, the daughter asked her mother why she put her in her belly when she was a baby

The mother tried to explain that she was not the only one who was responsible of putting her daughter in her stomach but she got help from her father too

A hilarious conversation between mother and daughter about how he got into her mother's stomach has caught the attention of many people.

The mother tried to explain that she got in there with the help of her father.

Little asks about pregnancy. Photo credit: @thehannahfamily Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

The girl asked if the doctor was also responsible for the pregnancy too but she responded that the doctor's support only came when it was time to bring her out.

Little girl wants to know how mom got pregnant

The little girl who appeared very smart for her age was so inquisitive that her mother struggled to find a convincing answer for her that would not sound absurd.

Many social media users who watched the video found the mother's response very funny and wondered if they would be able to do better if there were in the same situation.

The video has generated a lot of traction on TikTok and has gained thousands of likes and comments as of publishing.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Alsha reacted:

"But the eye she shot you when you said you and dad."

@thegemscorner said:

"SIm….She is questioning her existence. Not hansel in the background doing his thing."

@yvonneswagger wrote:

"Her and her curiosity."

@Benedlcte commented:

"Her giggle is too funny. I thought she understood the statement, once she gave you that look."

@bllnktwyce also commented:

"Dodging those questions like a pro and them little laughs in between."

@user36478448 also reacted:

"What is lil Hansel doing back there though? lol.Being a daredevil walking in top of my packed suitcase."

Source: Legit.ng