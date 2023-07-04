A young lady has taken to social media to celebrate her wins and showcase some of her assets with pride

She started by flaunting her two cars and then wrapped it up with a short tour of her house under construction

While some netizens wanted to know how she achieved so much at her age, others simply celebrated with her

A 22-year-old lady has caused a commotion online after she proudly displayed some of her assets.

Identified as Boss Chin, the young businesswoman from Jamaica, tagged the assets her babies and posed with three of them.

She showcased her three kids. Photo Credit: @bosschin

Source: TikTok

Chin posed in between her two white cars and went on to do a velfie inside her house while construction workers worked on it.

Boss Chin runs a series of businesses that include home accessories and skin care products sale. Her showcase inspired many women on the platform.

An inquisitive section of netizens, however, wanted to know the secret to her achievements at such a young age.

Watch the video below:

People react to Boss Chin's display

Ally official said:

"Facts tht she doesn’t do this to show off on other issa flex so inspirational."

Sheena_ said:

"Congratulations again baby cous❤️❤️❤️one thing you always think about ways to make money from younger days❤️we got this."

YANU said:

"I declare and claim it that one day am gonna own this in Jesus's Name May God continue blessings you in so that u can have more and more."

Brainy said:

"Congratulations sis please can you make a video on how it all started please."

Martha said:

"The only thing I own is my LIFE and it’s not even fully mine bcos I am not in total control of it."

luluOdwa said:

"And I'm 37 years and I have nothing I mean nothing at all. I'm so happy for u nontombi."

Kxngkeverage said:

"I don’t know you personally and I’m so proud of you and admire your hard work."

