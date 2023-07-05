A pretty lady who was travelling abroad danced to music coming from her speaker at the airport

The lady's music got the attention of passersby, who looked at her from afar as she continued dancing in happiness

Many people who watched her video wondered where she got the confidence to dance in such a public place

A young lady took her Bluetooth speaker to an airport and danced to loud music. She did not even bother about people looking at her.

As she danced to Spyro's Who's Your Guy, a lady beside her was shy on her behalf.

The lady danced happily as people kept watching her. Photo source: @naalalartey

Source: TikTok

Lady dances to Spyro's Who Your Guy

Some oyinbo passersby were stunned. Those amazed by her act filmed the lady.

A video voiceover said she could not try the same thing abroad.

A few TikTokers in the video's comment section said she should have used earphones instead of disturbing public peace. The video was shared by @naalalartey.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

QUEEN ADAEZE said:

"Some ppl don’t jst understand the meaning of the word decorum."

Simisofinesofly said:

"It’s me I’m so shy and I was dancing and dudbt know people were recording."

Changes said:

"This is just bad manners."

Mutti said:

"Love this woman fr."

The lady who shared the video asked:

"Do you know who she is!?? I was wayyy too tired to get up and ask haha was a longggg flight."

Toby Zindela said:

"I don’t wanna lie I would be so annoyed coz whatever happened to earphones."

fundi said:

"Enjoy yourself dear ,coz airport are stressful specially us black ppl ,ull be stopped to asked nonsense."

Olivia H said:

"Whats the name of this song?"

Phebe Adepoju said:

"I was saying why does this look like Simi."

Grace said:

"Addis Ababa will teach you things. I hate that airport."

user090c said:

"So we are now encouraging public disturbance in the name of happiness...lol."

Source: Legit.ng