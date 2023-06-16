"You got my attention": Tall lady dances on the road without slippers, shows off moves, rolls waist gently
- A curvy lady got the attention of many people when she danced in her street without putting on any footwear
- With cool flexible moves, the lady made some glitchy dance styles that got people praising her video more
- Among those who watched her video were TikTokers who said they were never expecting her dance moves to be so good
A beautiful and curvy lady has made a short video of herself dancing in her neighborhood as she made cool moves on the road.
The lady wore joggers with a black shirt as she danced with her bare feet. The road she danced on was a bit deserted.
She moved her body to show off her flexibility. She even performed an amazing bloop, making many wonder if it was editing as she was such a good dancer.
The lady combined Kilimanjaro dance moves with types of styles in her video. She even rolled her waist a bit.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
iluve. m said:
"The glitch for me."
Mabena said:
"Suka dropped. we're patiently waiting on the DC."
user2680612591268 said:
"No guys she's actually pretty."
Tamryn.nn said:
"No one doesn’t it better than you."
naenana34 said:
"That glitch was the most flawless I've seen."
Mr Bosch said:
"Very cute."
miya.vabaza said:
"From the bottom of my heart, thank you for giving is the most perfect dc to the most perfect song."
GazaJay BreezyBrown said:
"I was telling my friend yesterday how enchanted I am by you."
Animelover said:
"The glitch made it different."
Makhanya678 said:
"Is your you so beautiful I wish I can see you every day."
"I was supporting her": Bodyguard escorts Dammy, protects her from crowd as she walks to her cooking stand
Kobas33 said:
"Ws very sceptical at first until i watched the whole vid..nicely done."
Only1Alex said:
"You got my attention sweetie."
sammy said:
"You’ve got all the right moves!"
Source: Legit.ng