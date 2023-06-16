A curvy lady got the attention of many people when she danced in her street without putting on any footwear

With cool flexible moves, the lady made some glitchy dance styles that got people praising her video more

Among those who watched her video were TikTokers who said they were never expecting her dance moves to be so good

A beautiful and curvy lady has made a short video of herself dancing in her neighborhood as she made cool moves on the road.

The lady wore joggers with a black shirt as she danced with her bare feet. The road she danced on was a bit deserted.

She moved her body to show off her flexibility. She even performed an amazing bloop, making many wonder if it was editing as she was such a good dancer.

The lady combined Kilimanjaro dance moves with types of styles in her video. She even rolled her waist a bit.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

iluve. m said:

"The glitch for me."

Mabena said:

"Suka dropped. we're patiently waiting on the DC."

user2680612591268 said:

"No guys she's actually pretty."

Tamryn.nn said:

"No one doesn’t it better than you."

naenana34 said:

"That glitch was the most flawless I've seen."

Mr Bosch said:

"Very cute."

miya.vabaza said:

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you for giving is the most perfect dc to the most perfect song."

GazaJay BreezyBrown said:

"I was telling my friend yesterday how enchanted I am by you."

Animelover said:

"The glitch made it different."

Makhanya678 said:

"Is your you so beautiful I wish I can see you every day."

Kobas33 said:

"Ws very sceptical at first until i watched the whole vid..nicely done."

Only1Alex said:

"You got my attention sweetie."

sammy said:

"You’ve got all the right moves!"

