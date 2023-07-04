A video of a kid who got possessed by the "Holy Spirit" at school has got many people praising her spirituality

The kid's teachers quickly reached out to her parents, who came around and took her to church to continue her trance

A few Nigerians who watched her video said that they could connect well with her as she communed with the "spirit"

A short video showing a kid in a trance has stirred massive reactions on Facebook. According to her mum, who shared it, the "Holy Spirit" descended upon her during school hours.

In the TikTok clip, the kid spoke in tongues with her eyes closed as her teacher helped with her bag. Her family members were also around to pick her up.

The teachers called her parents to take her.

Source: TikTok

Pupil filled with "Holy Spirit"

Her mother stated that her teachers said: "Please come and take her" when the trance started. From school, they took the girl to church.

Another video shared online showed the student talking spiritually with a veil over her head. She was still in her school uniform.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

oluwanifemi said:

"That teacher that took her bag for her I think that teacher will be very heartless she never know who is God."

Bibi_couture_kids said:

"Omg it’s funny and embarrassing….her friends will remind her of this Iswear…God is great."

I_ am_ omotunde said:

"The lady in purple face be like, we don get work for church today go help me and I don do eyelashes oooo."

Lolly.choko said:

"Your spirit filled is real. I'm feeling you here."

Ibunkun said:

"Weytin do the woman wey help her carry her bag."

J.J BEAUTY SALON said:

"See goosebumps for my body."

DoubleN it's abt fun said:

"The way spirit is using especially children in recent times is wonderful giving me joy."

KHALID said:

"She no do maths assignment she wan skip class."

khemielesho said:

"Her friends go laugh her when she resume."

I AM SCOUTING said:

"The Next day she'll resume... even teacher will igve her special respect. More grace."

