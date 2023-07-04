A Twitter user tweeted that boyfriends have to beg their girlfriends to eat or send them money for food

His tweet received mixed reactions from other users who agreed or disagreed with him

The tweet sparked a humorous discussion on women’s eating habits and preferences

A Twitter user's claim about women's eating habits sparked mixed reactions online.

Seun Caleb, who goes by the handle @seuncaleb, tweeted that most boyfriends have to beg their girlfriends to eat or send them money for food.

Some women said they don't need to be begged to eat. Photo credit: @seuncaleb & Getty Images

Man says women prefer snacks

He said that women would only eat one Pringle and call it a day if left alone.

His tweet, which has over 2,000 likes and 500 retweets, received various comments from other users.

Some agreed with him and shared their own experiences of having to persuade their partners to eat.

Others disagreed and said that they love food and never need to be begged to eat.

One user, @iamye, said that she was a different kind of woman and that she had eaten three slices of bread before saying good morning.

Another user, @UniqBpearl, simply said "not me though".

A third user, @Glowotheglowstitches, said that she sometimes ate by 7am and that it was too embarrassing to eat by 6am. She added that she could not relate to Seun Caleb's tweet.

However, some users supported Seun Caleb's claim and said that it was an unpaid but necessary job to make sure their girlfriends ate well.

One user, @RubyO1, said that he had to beg them to eat and that he understood what Seun Caleb was saying.

The tweet generated a lot of discussion and humor on the social media platform.

It also highlighted the different eating habits and preferences of women and how their boyfriends cope with them.

Find the tweet by Seun Caleb below

