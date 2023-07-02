A lady went berserk on social media as she taught her boyfriend a lesson for cheating on her with someone else

She released his credit card on Twitter and encouraged netizens to buy with it whatever they want

Her post went viral, with netizens going on a shopping spree, while others criticised the lady for her action

A lady identified as Chloe on Twitter has released her boyfriend's credit card on the social media platform in a bid to deal with him.

According to Chloe, he cheated on her and this led to her action. She urged netizens to buy whatever they like with it.

She said he cheated on her. Photo Credit: Tom Grill, Twitter/@selfishfooIs

Source: Getty Images

Heeding her directive, many netizens shopped with the card and posted what they did with it, while appreciating her boyfriend. She said he gets paid every Sunday.

There were, however, those who felt for her lover and criticised the lady for her action. The tweet went viral but appears to have now been deleted.

Netizens screenshotted it as they reacted to the lady's crazy move.

Chloe's post stirs reactions

Epische Kerl said:

"Bro slacking too much, thats a cashapp cash card, hes definitely receiving notifications on the purchases.

"Supposed to simply lock card and no transaction would go through, should've done that immediately after the first unauth transaction. Sad."

Banjo Tee said:

"This b*tch has killed this guy, everyman fu*king cheats and more of women nowadays. So you all should calming d fu*k down and live your life to the fullest, funny enough she may just be his mere girlfriend not even a wify yet."

Opeyemi Michael Mahwii said:

"All those comments are Satire. Non of them can purchase anything.

"They get a successful message on order placed, but it gets cancelled as billing address was not provided and could not be verified."

Saalim Aremoh said:

"This is foolishness of highest order is your husband cheated on you or even maybe your boyfriend and the next thing to do is post is card but when he was leaving he was giving you a shopping spree with the same card You never posted it then not an ungrateful man being with a very low self-esteem and a very low thinking."

Felix C. Okorie said:

"Depends on who she's with anyway...

"Probably a weakling or wannabe alpha male simp.

"Cause normally she will pay dearly for it."

Source: Legit.ng