A cute little girl has gone viral on TikTok after she was filmed rocking a lawyer's gown and stiletto on the road

In the hilarious video, the little girl walked on the road in oversized black heels that kept netizens in stitches

While sharing the video on TikTok, her mother asked netizens to guess the case the little girl was about to settle

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A video has gone viral on TikTok featuring a little girl in a lawyer's gown and an oversized stiletto while carrying a backpack.

The video, which was posted by @ijele_nwanyi on the TikTok app shows the girl walking out of a building in her oversized attire.

Little girl in lawyer's attire captures attention Photo credit: @ijelenwanyii/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

At one point, the funny little girl removed her shoes, dropped her backpack and started running.

The video was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Guess the case?"

The video has caught the attention of netizens who have been guessing the case in the comment section.

Others however expressed their admiration for the little girl's confidence and her choice of outfit.

Reactions as little girl rocks lawyer's attire

@Chubbyfarmgirl reacted:

“Davido and Anita.”

@clotilda manjang said:

“Small madame on it again."

@akindelerichard said:

“Smart kid lawyer, she off her shoe, hope if the case gets complicated you won't off your shoe either.”

@Amito Shadia reacted:

“This is murder case coz Madam judge is too serious.”

@tanieshawilliams26 said:

“Putting back relationships together.”

@Paula Sarah commented:

“Small madam what happened to the shoes and bag.”

@Ellachesco1 said:

“If no be money case small madam no Dey involved o.”

@Loveth Katie’s reacted:

“My girl pull shoe for leg make she for fast!”

@bijay4love reacted:

“The way she walks with that heels baffles me.”

@jumuna commented:

"Off to judge JAMB case. Justice must prevail."

Watch the video below:

Baby walks with her mother's high-heeled shoes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a baby has gone viral on TikTok after she was seen rocking her mother's high-heeled shoes. TikTok user, Naiveteinvincible got people laughing after sharing the video of the baby bent on wearing adult shoes.

In the video, the girl was seen inside a room, trying to navigate her way after putting on black shoes bigger than her legs. She managed to walk in the high-heeled shoes but not perfect at first because he almost fell when she took a few steps.

She then held the wall to give herself a physical balance and attempted to take more steps. She thereafter posed like a model. Throughout the video, her movements were not too strong, but she still managed to achieve her aim of rocking the shoes.

Source: Legit.ng