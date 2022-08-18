A trending TikTok video has shown the sweet moment a confident little girl in school uniform made some demands, saying she is the future

The girl named Maiah said she needs security and proper protection, using her hand to demonstrate everything she said

TikTok users are praising the confidence displayed by the little girl, who also said she needs shelter over her head

The demands placed on society by a confident little girl have caught the attention of TikTok users.

In a short clip, the baby girl identified as Maiah said she needs security and protection because she is the future.

Among other things, Maiah says she needs security. Photo credit: TikTok/@kelvinchimbizi.

Source: UGC

I'm the future

According to Maiah, she also needs food as she beautifully demonstrated her demands with nice gestures.

Maiah did not stop there as she also demanded shelter from society. The beautiful video of the confident girl has been viewed many times on the video-sharing platform.

Her father shared the cute video with the caption, "I'm a proud dad."

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

@user8247575494468 said:

"Aww my sweet baby.... "i need your sekutii" clever princess."

@chiheralily said:

"This baby is too intelligent."

@user2553969213928 commented:

"I followed you because your daughter is cute."

@user9602844530570 said:

"Well done Angel very switched on and cute."

@nyashaldo1 reacted:

"I see a brighter future in you baby girl."

@user1386519285704 commented:

"Thanks for reminding humankind sweetheart."

user7220225667064 said:

"Wooow. thats our baby. love you to bits. you make us proud."

@user7752089946348 commented:

"Your daughter is a future Deborah."

@ruvarashe said:

"You gooo girl ..... you will get to the future our girl."

@chengegwiza said:

"Too cute,l cant wait for my daughter to grow up as well."

@noliwe8 commented:

"Maya our future. She has my vote as the first female future president."

@Marcey said:

"And the future is brighter."

Baby girl dances with her father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a cute baby girl took to the dance floor to compete with her father.

In the nice video on TikTok, the girl was seen doing excellently well, giving her father a hot run.

Social media users would later say she won the contest.

Source: Legit.ng