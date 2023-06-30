A 97-year-old Nigerian woman has captured attention on social media after showing off her strength on TikTok

The adorable video showed the agile old woman dancing to a native song with so much strength

Netizens showered accolades on her after watching the clip which has since gone viral on the TikTok app

A viral video of a 97-year-old Nigerian woman dancing energetically has surprised netizens on TikTok.

The video which was shared by @blessing_gold1 showed the agile old woman busting a move to a native song, much to the delight of netizens.

97-year-old woman dances energetically in video Photo credit: @blessing_gold1/TikTok.

In the video, she danced energetically with a big smile on her face which captured the hearts of many.

The caption of the video read: "Who will believe she’s 97 years."

The video has sparked a wave of positivity on social media as many users expressed their love for the woman and her agility in old age.

Reactions as 97-year-old woman

Omore wrote:

"This is amazing! I hope I'm still dancing like that when I'm 97."

Mustangs commented:

"This woman is proof that age is just a number. She's an inspiration to us all."

@slyvia said:

“Wow dis woman is so strong.”

@oghenerorita reacted:

“Mama you too much.”

@user5465117462544 said:

“Mummy long life and property and love.”

@mhiz_dia commented:

“Wow. This is great and she is very strong.”

@Ogechi C Chukwu reacted:

“I thank God for her good health.”

@B.R.X.UKWUOMA said:

“More years ahead mother keep rocking.”

@harriman. said:

“There's joy in her DNA.”

@Bella reacted:

“l love you grandma.”

Elderly woman receives N1.3 million after dancing with man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful elderly woman could not hold back her emotions after receiving cash gift from kind-hearted Nigerians. Days ago, she danced with a young man on the streets and her video went viral on social media.

Several Nigerians who watched the video online said they loved the woman's spirit and would love to donate money for her. Money was finally raised for her and Brytiwundu who shared the video online, said it summed up to a whooping N317k. Not only that, another kind-hearted person offered her a cheque of N1million. A heartwarming video shows the moment Bryt presented her all the money raised and she was so emotional.

Sharing the video, Brytiwundu said: "On behalf of the beneficiarybI will like to thank you all, especially @tystringz for your great generosity! Myself and team greatly appreciate your donations and promises were made and fulfilled. Your support helps to further our mission for the MAMA. Your support is invaluable to us, thank you again and again. God bless you all . @tystringz God bless you for the money you donated (N1m)."

Source: Legit.ng