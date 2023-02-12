Nigeria has yet again made another stride in the global with an upcoming lucrative partnership.

Weeks after delivering vehicles to the Liberian government, an automobile company is set to provide made-in-Nigeria vehicles to the Jamaican government.

The Jamaican high commissioner Esmond Reid confirmed this during a facility tour of the Innoson motor plant in Anambra state.

Anambra, Nnewi - The Jamaican high commission says it will patronising vehicles from Innoson Vehicles, an automobile manufacturing company based in Nigeria.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, this development was made known by the Jamaican High Commissioner to Nigeria, Esmond Reid who went on a facility tour on Saturday, December 11 at the IVM automobile plant in Nnewi, Anambra state.

Jamaican High Commissioner, Esmond Reid during a facility tour at the IVM plant in Nnewi, Anambra state. Photo: @innosonvehicles

Source: Twitter

Reid said:

“For us, it is a tremendous opportunity to witness vehicle manufacturing taking place here in Nigeria, which is one of our brothers in the south.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“It is also a chance to be able to discuss commercial opportunities for sourcing vehicles from Nigeria.

“This is my first visit. I will go and consult with my stakeholders back home to look at the timeline and determine the negotiations and engagements and when we will start the business of sourcing the vehicles.”

The Jamaican High Commissioner described the facilities at IVM as world class while urging Jamaicans to come and have a first hand look for themselves.

Reid congratulated management of IVM while also expressing gratitude to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama who facilitated the visit to the auto-mobile plant in southeast Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the minister called for the strict enforcement of the Presidential Executive Order mandating government officials to buy and use Nigeria.

He said:

“I’m very proud. This plant is world-class compared to some of the vehicle manufacturing companies I have seen in some other countries. Innoson is doing well.

“Left to me, every government official should be obliged to buy and use a Nigerian-manufactured car. There is a Presidential Executive Order that requires government officials to buy Nigeria.

“That order has to be imposed and made mandatory. In France, it is impossible to see a French Government official driving a non-French car, same in Japan, Korea, the UK and the US.

“We have to do the same here. This will encourage and support our citizens and demystify technology.”

Source: Legit.ng