After over 50 hours of marathon massage, masseur Joyc Ifeoma collapsed at the venue of her Guinness World Record attempt

The young lady, before the eventual collapse, had shown signs of tiredness and was seen in a video stretching

An emerging video shows that the Lekki venue has been deserted, following the collapse incident

Masseur Joyc Ifeoma's attempt to set a new Guinness World Record, for the longest massage by an individual, suffered a setback after she collapsed while massaging someone.

Ifeoma had massaged more than 60 persons and had gone over 50 hours before she suddenly crashed to the floor.

While Legit.ng learnt that the young lady was fine, at the time we broke the news of her collapse, the state of the Lekki venue of her massage marathon raised eyebrows and further concerns.

A video shared by TikTok influencer, Esiaga, showed that the whole place has been deserted and Ifeoma was nowhere to be found.

What had some people entertaining Ifeoma and others watching as she massaged, now has just chairs and a timer, which is still running. Ifeoma's Instagram Live broadcast of her massage marathon has also stopped.

Watch the video below:

Ixoragraphics1 said:

"Let's be honest some things take a long time for preparation, you have to be all round fit to think about breaking some records."

This Anne said:

"This is why I am certain that chef Deo has broken a dozen rules, she's been sleeping."

Joyce said:

"Dats life today pple dnt celebrate you on you bday but wen u die ur pics will be on their status saying 9ice tins Dey never said whn u where wit dem."

GloriaSmiles said:

"Oh my God she couldn’t make it???? But hope she’s fine thou? May the lord be with her."

Noelyne Verdi said:

''People need préparation... chef Hilda was prepared...jeez. i hope the lady is ok."

nesspresh said:

"What I want Nigerian to understand is the support given to Hilda can’t be matched because she did something no one has done, at least make everybody."

yummum said:

"It’s sad but it’s just reality, you can’t wake up one morning and desire what you are not prepared for. There’s a season of preparation."

Joyc Ifeoma wants to massage people for 72 hours non-stop

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian masseur, Joyc Ifeoma, had begun a massage marathon.

Ifeoma announced on Instagram that she would be attempting to massage people for 72 hours in Lekki, Lagos on July 1.

According to her, the record has not been set by anybody. The masseur appealed to Nigerians for support and urged people to also grace the physical location of her massage record-setting attempt.

