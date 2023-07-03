Saying goodbye to loved ones is usually tough for people and this was the case for a Nigerian woman whose husband relocated

The woman burst into tears at the airport and would not be consoled as she saw off her relocating hubby

Her emotional outburst, in the touching video, elicited reactions on social media, with many sharing similar experiences

A Nigerian woman was heartbroken as her husband got set to relocate to Canada.

In a touching video seen on TikTok, the woman shed tears profusely as she saw off her husband at the airport.

She shed tears at the airport. Photo Credit: @vickylove884

Source: TikTok

An older loved one and her husband tried to comfort her with hugs to no avail as the woman wept hard.

On TikTok, she expressed how she would miss her hubby and urged him to take care of himself. She reminded him of her love for him.

"Miss you papa @Israel Sinmiloluwa B take good care of yourself my love ❤️and always remember that i love," she wrote.

Watch the video below:

The woman's emotional outburst got many talking

PhayvorJay23 said:

"I did this 8monthe ago ..I almost fainted ..can’t wait to see him again soon."

user8242864040401 said:

"The way am.missing mine, distance relationship is not for the weak oo."

Zehio1808 said:

"He's going for the betterment of you guys just keep praying for him God will be with you guys."

_leannna_ said:

"I can relate he wasn’t even leaving the country but I cried my eyes out."

user4724986553385 said:

"Sister is not easy can’t wait to see my husband since 2022."

Zopica ducru said:

"Omo me way Dey single since my life when will I feel such one beautiful soul hug me."

Temmytayorsoyombo said:

"See me crying….So emotional…. I’m also going to miss somebody son soon."

Gwise said:

"You see y I no worn get girlfriend until I travel out ..... make person pikin no cry I miss my flight."

Source: Legit.ng