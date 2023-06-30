A TikTok post by Ajibade Hannah, a Nigerian girl, went viral as she shared the heartbreaking story of her boyfriend leaving her after she underwent a leg amputation

The comments section overflowed with sympathy and encouragement, urging her to move on and believe that the right person will come into her life regardless of her physical condition.

The overwhelming response reminded Hannah that her value extends far beyond her physical appearance and that she deserves love and happiness

In a heartfelt TikTok post, Nigerian girl Ajibade Hannah shared her emotional journey of being abandoned by her boyfriend after her left leg was amputated.

The post featured a caption expressing her disappointment: "I thought I had a future partner, but after my leg got amputated, I didn't see his face again until now."

The post garnered sympathetic comments from viewers, with one person advising her to move on, saying, "Just forget about him. He is not yours. Yours will definitely come no matter the condition."

This story touched the hearts of many, emphasising the importance of finding love and support in difficult times.

Social media reactions as handicapped girl lamented boyfriend's Abandonment on TikTok

@shullyshully4 said:

"Even with my legs, people still betrayed me...m praying for you you will come and be strong ."

@tynacraftsconcept:

"Just forget about him. He is not yours. Yours will definitely come no matter the condition."

@brendalism34 said:

"Guys will disgrace you don’t worry the one that will love you for who you are, is no longer far from you... God will help you.... don’t worry ."

@slickkydee said:

"The same tin happened to me I got arrested on a Saturday, and she left me on a Sunday and even went about spoiling my name while in a police cell."

@___fath8a said:

"Even with my two legs, I never see a pattern. Abeg o just be grateful ... .you are alive there's hope that’s all that matters dear."

Watch video:

