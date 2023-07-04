Man posed as Abu Dhabi royal employee and stayed at Leela Palace hotel in Delhi for four months

He fled hotel without paying bill of over N15 million and stole some items from his room

Police registered case of fraud and theft against him and launched a hunt for the man

A man who pretended to be an employee of Abu Dhabi's royal family has been accused of cheating a five-star hotel in Delhi and stealing some of its items.

The police are searching for the man who left the hotel after staying there for four months without settling his bill of over N15 million, Independent News reported.

Claimed to be employee of Abu Dhabi royal family

The man, named Mohammed Sharif, checked into the Leela Palace hotel on 1 August 2022 and stayed in room number 427 till 20 November 2022.

He claimed that he was working for Sheikh Falah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the UAE royal family, and showed a fake business card and a UAE resident card to the hotel staff.

He also made some partial payments in August and September 2022, but his total outstanding amount was N15 million.

He gave a post-dated cheque of N13 million to the hotel, which bounced when the hotel tried to cash it on 22 November.

Left without informing anyone

The hotel management then found out that he had left the hotel without informing anyone.

They also discovered that he had taken away some silverware, a mother-of-pearl tray and other items from his room.

The hotel filed a complaint with the police on Saturday, charging Mr Sharif with fraud and theft.

Hunt launched

The police have registered a case and are trying to trace him.

They are also checking the CCTV footage from the hotel and other sources to find clues about his identity and whereabouts.

"We have formed multiple teams to nab the accused. We are not sure what his occupation is and are verifying his personal details," a police official said.

