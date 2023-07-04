A man has been charged with larceny for spending N750 million from a bank error

Bank mistakenly credited his account with N24 billion due to a system glitch

Fraud Squad officers arrested him and recovered N450 million in cash from his home

A man named Joel Julien from Trinidad was arrested for stealing a million dollars from a bank that made a huge mistake.

The bank accidentally put more than N24 billion into his account, but he only spent about N750 million before he was caught, Jamian Observer reported.

On recieving the billions of naira, he made the first withdrawal of N750 million. Photo credit: Getty Images

To explain in court why he spent the money

The man faces a charge of larceny. He will have to go to court to explain why he took the money that was not his.

According to the police, the bank found out about the error when they checked their records.

They saw that a system glitch caused 32,347,308.55 dollars to go into Julien's personal account.

The police said that Julien used the money to withdraw cash from ATMs and buy things with his card.

He did this between November 18 and December 1 last year.

Lack of cooperation

The bank tried to get the money back from Julien, but he did not cooperate.

They reported him to the Fraud Squad, a special unit of the police that deals with crimes like this.

The Fraud Squad officers, led by Senior Superintendent Arlet Groome, investigated the case and arrested Julien.

They also found 600,501 dollars in cash at his home.

Julien was charged with larceny. Larceny is a crime of stealing something that belongs to someone else.

