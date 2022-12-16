A man has arrested his wife and asked her to explain how she blew the sum of N5 million he gave her to start a business

From a video posted on Thursday, December 15 by Rita4Delta, it was learned that the lady is unable to account for the money after three months

TikTok users are shocked by the story as they try to understand how one person blew such amount in a short time

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

TikTok users are shocked by the story of a woman who squandered the sum of N5 million within three months.

The woman's story was told in a video posted on Thursday, December 15, by Rita4Delta who said she knows the wife in question.

The woman sqauandered N5 million within 3 months. Photo credit: Whitney Fakolade / EyeEm, ppart and Shapecharge/ Getty Images. (Photos used for illustration only).

Source: Getty Images

In the 3 minutes video, Rita explained that the woman is unable to account for any part of the money.

Story of the woman who squandered N5 million in three months

She said the woman was given the money to start a wine business and the business has obviously collapsed.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

As a result of her inability to explain what happened, the woman has been dragged to the police by her husband.

At the moment, the video has gained close to 3k likes and 524 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@augusta Eromosele said:

"This is a case of who get head no see cap wear,who get cap no see head take wear am."

@chigozieduru6 said:

"She should provide her bank statements to check her transfers, then the husband would know the guy she is sending money to."

@Godswill Igwe862 commented:

"God abeg make I no use my hand carry problem (bad wife) wahala."

@Emily Edward635 reacted:

"I know of a man that went so far to give money to lapo and ask the wife to go and take lone from them and the family to sign because he knows his wife."

Married woman gets pregnant for another man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a woman got pregnant for another man while still living with her husband.

The woman confessed in a video that she slept with her personal driver and got pregnant twice.

Social media users who reacted to the story were shocked.

Source: Legit.ng