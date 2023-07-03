During a session in a church, that had congregants dancing, a man took drastic action against a lady

While he was dancing energetically, the lady appeared from nowhere and tried to rock him, but he fled

The man's action in the video sent social users into a frenzy as people made jokes out of the short drama

A Nigerian man fled as a female congregant tried to rock him in the church while dancing.

A netizen, who shared the clip on TikTok, remarked that the lady must have forgotten that they were in church.

In the clip, a young man in a suit danced with so much joy and even took off the suit to allow for a more energetic display.

Not long after he took off his suit, a lady danced her way close to his seat and surprisingly attempted to rock him.

Not carried away by his dancing, the young man quickly stepped out of the way and gave her a questioning look.

The church incident left netizens in stitches

Sweet boy said:

"U ma come carry TikTok dance enter church tell me y she no go give u bubble."

user5229349574961 said:

"Madam wan use twerk collect that joy wey angel don give u for church."

Grandson of the Trenches said:

"Madam abeg shift yansh problem too much already."

HMD said:

"When you don enjoy life before giving your life to Christ."

Vicy Emmy said:

"My own be say, I want know wetin the instrumentalist they play when they make you dance Mara inside church."

SirPenky Igbalode said:

"Baba was dancing “Joy is coming “ … then sister joy truly come."

richson.ordu said:

''Maybe the problem wey carry am come church na spirit of clubbing."

Tawker Lee said:

"That sister wanted to end the anointing. Brother Abel was sensitive to the spirit."

Lady dances acrobatically in church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady leading praise and worship in the church had danced in an acrobatic way.

The video, recorded in a church, was posted by @ahimbisibwekenned, and it showed the lady holding her audience spellbound with her moves.

In the video, the lady was clearly in a high-dancing mood as she carried her body like a feather. Her dancing was characterised by jumping up, landing on the floor, and jumping again in different directions.

She was performing in front of the church with a microphone in her left hand, as everyone watched.

