A short video of a Nigerian showing people how they could make their cooking gas last longer has sparked reactions online

Many people who saw him injecting liquid into a cylinder doubted the safety and efficiency of doing so at home

Using a woman as an example, the man said she had been using her 12kg gas cylinder of eight months after filling it

A young Nigerian man showed people how to increase the efficiency of their cooking gas at home with a liquid he had in a syringe.

The man demonstrated how the liquid could be injected into the cylinder before it is filled with gas. Many people gathered around with rapt attention.

He made a side comment of a woman who had been using a 12 kg cylinder for eight months. Many Nigerians who watched his video doubted the efficiency of whatever he put in the cylinder.

Some pointed safety concerns of trying to tamper with cooking gas. A closer look at the video showed that what the man had in the syringe was Fuel Factor X. Nigerians had mixed reactions against it. People said they would never try it. A woman in the crowd said:

"My 12kg cylinder has used over 8 months."

B-Trillion M Bayo asked:

"How many of us did not understand anything about this video please?"

sunnywhitechibund said:

"Tinubu don do us shege.... people don dey invent things to scam people of the remaining naira. Peter when are you coming.."

Scopiee_IG said:

"Una don dey give gas injection."

Welson Frank said:

"If I go do this combination, my cylinder to dey far from my kitchen. I no wan hear stories that touch."

tiktokfamily477 said:

"U can try it when u are living beside fire service station."

Bashiruadamu said:

"The video isn't clear since a lot of people here don't understand what he inject into the cylinder."

jovita asked:

"How do I get it?"

MetroPixels asked:

"I am concerned about the safety of this process. because propane gas is meant to be pressurized and supplied through the holes for safety. how safe?"

