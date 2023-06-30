A man who drives a big truck for a living despite his miniature physique has got many social media users talking

The man shared two videos to answer people's questions on how operates the tuck despite his height

Showing long pedals, the man said he does not have to reach down for clutches and brake since they have been lengthened

A young man who is short in height has shown people how he goes about driving his big truck despite his height.

Many people who saw him quite small in front of the gigantic vehicle said waited with bathed breath as he climbed into the truck.

People appreciated his commitment to his job. Photo source: @katuosistrucking

Source: TikTok

The man showed people that to operate the vehicle with enhanced pedals. For his seat, he padded it after raising it a bit.

Many people were wowed by the young man's dedication to make a living for himself and be a professional in his job.

Watch his video below:

Here is his second video:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Yam Magar4715 said:

"How did u open the wood."

blazing bellow said:

"Me thinking that the truck is bigger than a normal truck then it hit me."

Albatros said:

"Yall laughing but I respect bro and his struggle. Keep it going brother!"

David Alcantar said:

"It literally comes down to your mind being your own limit."

Captain Ochola said:

"I'm liking every positive comments on here! This is amazing bro!"

G J M said:

"Set your career goals high and do what ya gotta do to provide for you and your family."

user3182429617488 said:

"How many years of driving."

user269555033 said:

"Least he's doing what he loves doing with a joyous smile."

Rekxs19 said:

"Nah my guy is steering for his life when making a turn he barely touches the top of the wheel."

Tolgg.a said:

"Bringing honest money home is a real mens job."

tjcash73 said:

"It's all great I just don't know about them peddles kinda scary if ever broke or bolts shake loose keep her safe."

Source: Legit.ng