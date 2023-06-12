A Nigerian man has set his sights on pursuing a new Guinness World Record as regards software coding

The techie finally notified the prestigious body three years after he publicly declared his desire to go for it

He shared the reply Guinness World Records gave him online as he hinted at how his would pan out

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian techie, Sultan Akintunde, is set to attempt a Guinness World Record for the longest software coding time without a break.

Sultan, in a tweet on Sunday, June 11, disclosed this as he attached the approval Guinness World Records gave him after he notified them.

Sultan Akintunde wants to code for a period of time without a break. Photo Credit: @hackSultan

Source: Twitter

Sultan's record attempt comes three years after he signaled interest in putting in for a Guinness World Record.

The techie expressed joy at finally taking the step after three years and appreciated GWR. The young man will make the attempt in December 2023. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Guinness World Record.

"Date : December 2023.

Record : Longest software coding time without a break.

"Thank you @GWR."

See his tweet below:

Reactions trail Sultan Akintunde's attempt

@_KingEmeka said:

"Now, this is worth celebrating . At least it will shake up India, China and Silicon Valley."

@Ewa_oyin said:

"Woowwww❤️and please make use of your Antiblue glasses during that period to avoid your eyes from twitching,water coming out of it and straining it ."

@kehindebadejo said:

"Now this I would be interested in. Send your livestream link when you start."

@_opyzyle said:

"Good one bro. I had this discussion with my colleagues 2 weeks ago. Though, we were thinking of a group instead of individual.

"I wish you success brother."

@owolabitaiwo said:

"After you complete yours..

"I will follow your footstep by attempting to break your record...

"Boss, make you no go do too much ooooooooo...

"Na binary I know ooooo."

@AngryEda said:

"I'll give this one the benefit of doubt for talking about it in 2020."

@jskay7 said:

"Wishing you the very best…

"Everyone deserves to dare!!!

"Happy to see Nigerians break every record!"

Nigerian lady attempts painting record to enter Guinness Record Book

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady was set to paint for days to set a Guinness World Record.

The lady said the task would commence from Saturday, October 28, to Monday, October 30. She called it "an incredible journey of creativity".

Oyinlola asked Nigerians to join her on the mission to make the country proud. The painter also tweeted she would be seeking sponsorship for the event.

Source: Legit.ng