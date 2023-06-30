A Nigerian lady left netizens in stitches after she was recorded working as a housewife in her boyfriend's house

In the funny video, she helped out with carrying large cooking utensils and bowed humbly while interacting with his loved ones

Many ladies laughed at the young lady, warning her that things may not turn out well, others praised her

A Nigerian lady has sent social media into a frenzy over the hard work she was seen doing at her lover's abode.

According to the lady, she has been working like a housewife since she arrived there a day ago and is so tired.

In the TikTok clip, she humbly took directives from a woman in the house as she lifted large utensils.

Not stopping there, the lady went on to wash loads of plates as she helped out with chores. The lady vowed that her boyfriend's family must marry her.

She was also seen kneeling and bowing to a little boy who appeared to be a member of her man's family.

Her dutiful showcase in her boyfriend's house, which appeared scripted, left netizens in stitches.

People react to the video as lady works like housewife in boyfriend's house

beautymicheal2 said:

"Me and this kind work make them for call me better iyawo is over,I will do the one my power reach I will rest."

SHININGSTAR Empire said:

"All thanks to online sisters than quickly give us out, we’re never trying this for any reason."

J.fresh27 said:

"Me ke.

"Make one Iya oko use all my energy wey my papa and mama wey born self no use on top boyfriend wey we go still breakup."

Tí oluwa nile said:

"This is the definition of good wife that Nigeria knows."

PrincessMercy said:

"Pablo must marry ooo.

"If not, the thunder dey available in different sizes."

Omolara said:

"All d 1000 yard wife material, I no see proposal. na man wey I no do shishi for marry me."

Adebayo said:

''At the end of the day na breakfast ... chop on anything for u."

AbimbolaOlokuntoye said:

"This our generation dey try, despite the pressure, we still find ways to make ourselves happy. Nice Video."

Lady visits boyfriend's house and washes all his clothes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady had visited her boyfriend's house and did his laundry.

The morning after she slept in his house, the girl swept his apartment and the whole compound. As if that was not enough work, she packed out his dirty clothes and washed them.

She even did some chores in the kitchen before resting. The man said he was so pleased with what she had done so he decided to reward her. He took her out and changed her phone to a new one.

